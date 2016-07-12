MELBOURNE Joe Tomane has played his last game for Super Rugby's ACT Brumbies after scans revealed he had broken his leg during a club match.

The 26-year-old Wallabies winger was playing his first competitive game since coming back from a knee injury sustained in April but fractured the tibia bone in the same leg on Saturday playing for feeder club Uni-Norths, the Brumbies said.

The Brumbies had hoped Tomane, who is off to France to play for Montpellier after the Super Rugby season wraps up, could slot back into the side for their final regular season game against Western Force on Saturday, which could decide their place in the playoffs.

However, Tomane will sidelined for at least eight weeks.

"I've played my last game in @BrumbiesRugby colours. Scans showed I have 2 fractures in my tibia. Absolutely shattered," the New Zealand-born back said on Twitter.

Tomane finishes his five seasons with the Brumbies with 25 tries from 68 matches.

The Brumbies are vying with New South Wales Waratahs to finish top of the Australian conference and win an automatic berth into the playoffs.

The Waratahs, who are level on points with the Brumbies but behind them due to their inferior win-loss ratio, travel to Eden Park to take on the Auckland Blues, who thrashed the Brumbies at home last week.

