PRETORIA South Africa's Bulls survived an early scare to beat compatriots the Stormers 28-12 with inexperienced flyhalf Handre Pollard booting 20 points in their Super Rugby match in Pretoria on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Pollard kicked five penalties, a drop-goal and a conversion as the home side, helped by Akona Ndungane’s try, pulled away in the second half having gone into the break at 12-12.

The Stormers scored all their points without reply in the opening 18 minutes of the match after tries by flyhalf Kurt Coleman and centre Juan de Jongh, but were eventually worn down by the greater physicality of the home side.

The victory keeps the Bulls' hopes of a wildcard place in the playoffs alive and cements second spot in the South African conference, eight points behind the Sharks.

