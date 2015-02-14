PRETORIA South African rugby's new Player of the Year Duane Vermeulen put in a powerful performance that included a first-half try as the Stormers beat the Bulls 29-17 in a Super Rugby clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The number eight helped the visitors counter the Bulls' physical pack and scored their second try after wing Dillyn Leyds had capitalised on a knock-on from home fullback Jurgen Visser.

Flyhalf Demetri Catrakilis booted four penalties and two conversions, to go with a drop goal from Kurt Coleman, as the Stormers led 17-5 at halftime and continued to force the Bulls into errors in the second period.

Flanker Deon Stegmann notched a third-minute try for the Bulls and flyhalf Handre Pollard added four penalties on a night when they welcomed back Springbok loose forward Pierre Spies off the bench after he missed the entire Super Rugby season last year.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Tony Jimenez)