CAPE TOWN Bulls flanker Renaldo Bothma was handed a four-week Super Rugby ban on Sunday after being found guilty of a dangerously high tackle in Friday's victory over Japan’s Sunwolves in Pretoria.

Bothma, 27, was red carded for the offence, committed on opposing loose forward Ed Quirk one minute into the second half of the 34-21 home victory.

He would have faced a longer sanction, but had time taken off after pleading guilty and showing remorse, organising body SANZAAR said in an statement on Sunday.

The Namibia international, who moves to Harlequins in London later this year, misses three away games for the Bulls -- in Auckland against the Blues on Saturday, against the Chiefs on April 1 in Hamilton and a return match with the Sunwolves in Tokyo on April 8.

He also sits out the Bulls game at home to the Jaguares of Argentina on April 15.

