PRETORIA Struggling South African Super Rugby side the Bulls have named New Zealander John Mitchell as their Executive of Rugby, the Blue Bulls Rugby Union that runs the team said on Thursday.

Mitchell replaces Nollis Marais, who will continue with the domestic Currie Cup side.

Former loose-forward Mitchell, who coached the All Blacks between 2001 and 2003, has worked in South Africa before with the Lions Super Rugby franchise, and also spent four years at Australia's Western Force.

The 52-year-old most recently worked with the U.S. national team.

The Bulls have won just three of their 11 matches this season and have only a slim mathematical chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals, making it unlikely they will add to their three Super Rugby titles.

