Liverpool set to expand The Kop during Anfield renovations
Liverpool have submitted plans to renovate Anfield to provide more facilities for disabled fans and their famous stand nicknamed 'The Kop' is set to expand by 470 seats as a result.
BLOEMFONTEIN South Africa Johan Goosen scored 22 points, including an audacious late drop-goal, to lead the struggling Cheetahs to a surprise 27-21 win over Australian conference leaders ACT Brumbies in their Super Rugby clash on Saturday.
Two tries in a four minute second-half spell at the Free State Stadium turned around a 11-9 halftime deficit and handed the Cheetahs their third win in 13 matches this season.
A break from the side of the scrum set up a try for wing Willie Le Roux eight minutes into the second half followed quickly by a leaping catch from Goosen to go over for the second.
Goosen, who switched during the game from flyhalf to fullback, kicked four penalties and a conversion, as well as a drop-goal from inside his own half near fulltime.
The Brumbies scored the only try of the first half through Robbie Coleman and got a second late in the game through Stephen Moore.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; editing by Josh Reich)
Liverpool have submitted plans to renovate Anfield to provide more facilities for disabled fans and their famous stand nicknamed 'The Kop' is set to expand by 470 seats as a result.
Bournemouth are hoping to distance themselves from the Premier League's bottom three as they look to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they host relegation rivals Swansea City on Saturday, captain Simon Francis has said.
Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan believes the side can qualify for next season's Champions League and hopes that the Merseysiders can become a regular feature in Europe's elite club competition.