Murray supports radical rule changes being tested in Milan
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
WELLINGTON All Blacks flanker Liam Messam will become the eighth player to make 150 Super Rugby appearances when the Waikato Chiefs face South Africa's Bulls in Hamilton on Saturday.
The 33-year-old Messam will become the sixth New Zealand player to reach the milestone.
Australian captain Stephen Moore and former Wallabies lock Nathan Sharpe are the only non-New Zealand players to surpass the mark.
"It's a special occasion for Liam, his whanau (family) and our club this Saturday when he runs out for his 150th game for the Chiefs," coach Dave Rennie said in a statement on Thursday.
"It's great to be able to honour Liam at home, a place where he has received massive support from Chiefs fans since 2006."
Former All Blacks hooker Keven Mealamu holds the record for Super Rugby appearances with 175, though Canterbury Crusaders prop Wyatt Crockett is likely to surpass that mark this year having played 173 times for the Christchurch-based side.
The Crusaders face the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Sunday.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
West Ham United's first home game of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign against Southampton will be rescheduled as the London Stadium undergoes renovation following the conclusion of the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships on Aug. 13.
Referees at this year's Confederations Cup in Russia will have the power to abandon games over discriminatory behaviour by fans as part of a three-step procedure to promote fair-play during the tournament, governing body FIFA has said.