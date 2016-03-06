The Waikato Chiefs have suffered a big blow ahead of their two-week tour to South Africa and Argentina with lock Brodie Retallick ruled out for up to six weeks with broken ribs.

The 2014 World Rugby Player of the Year suffered the injury in a clash during the Chiefs' shock 36-32 loss at home to Johannesburg's Lions on Saturday.

It continues a tough run for the World Cup-winning All Black in Super Rugby, having had most of his 2015 season wiped out by shoulder injuries.

The Chiefs, 1-1 after two rounds, face the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, before another long-haul flight to Buenos Aires to take on Argentine debutants Jaguares the week after.

