WELLINGTON Waikato Chiefs coach Dave Rennie has ruled himself out of contention for an assistant role with the All Blacks at the next World Cup, preferring to aim for the top job when it becomes available.

Current All Blacks coach Steve Hansen extended his contract on Monday through the 2019 World Cup in Japan after initially stating he would step down at the end of next year.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) Chief Executive Steve Tew said Hansen's decision would allow the organisation to begin thinking about a succession plan and that a successor would probably be involved at the 2019 World Cup.

He did not specify whether that was as an assistant in the All Blacks set-up, or as a coach with another national team such as Warren Gatland (Wales), Vern Cotter (Scotland) or Joe Schmidt (Ireland), who have been mentioned as potential candidates.

"I don't see myself doing an assistant role," Rennie told the Waikato Times on Wednesday as his side prepared for their Super Rugby semi-final against the Wellington Hurricanes on Saturday.

"There's only one job isn't there, and there's a lot of people who probably want it.

"Nothing changes from my point of view. I've talked a lot about planning to head overseas at some stage (and) ... if I stayed in New Zealand I'd stay with the Chiefs."

Rennie added that Hansen could even decide to stick around beyond the global showpiece in Japan to the 2023 and 2027 tournaments.

"He's a good coach, been really successful, and why would you push someone out the door who's doing such a good job," Rennie said. "Who knows, he may stay here till '23 or '27.

"I'm not sure that everyone will wait around for it, and maybe a bit of luck about timing, if you're around and available when it becomes available.

"Anyway, the focus is on the Chiefs at the moment, and I'll worry about that stuff maybe next year."

