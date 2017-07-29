FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Crusaders beat Chiefs to make Super Rugby final
#Sports News
July 29, 2017 / 9:26 AM / a day ago

Crusaders beat Chiefs to make Super Rugby final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Winger Seta Tamanivalu grabbed two tries as the Canterbury Crusaders beat the Waikato Chiefs 27-13 in Christchurch on Saturday to advance to their 12th Super Rugby final.

The seven-times champions were brutally efficient in demonstrating how to win a game without the ball as the Chiefs dominated territory, possession and split the defensive line on numerous occasions but were unable to finish.

The Crusaders, who have not won the title since 2008, now face the winner of the later semi-final in Johannesburg between the Lions and reigning champion Wellington Hurricanes.

Having slipped up in their last match of the regular season against the Hurricanes, the Crusaders will be relying on their compatriots to beat the Lions and give them a home final.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney

