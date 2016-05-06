Winger Jone Macilai scored a hat-trick of tries as an untroubled Canterbury Crusaders eased to a 38-5 victory over the Queensland Reds in their Super Rugby clash in Christchurch on Friday.

Lock Scott Barrett, flanker Jordan Taufua and hooker Codie Taylor also scored tries while flyhalf Richie Mo'unga slotted three conversions. Marty McKenzie converted Taylor's try.

Reds centre Campbell Magnay scored his side's only try.

It was the Crusaders' eighth successive victory and propelled them into a tie with the Waikato Chiefs at the top of the table on 37 points. Both sides have played nine games.

The Chiefs, the only team to beat Todd Blackadder's side this season, host the Otago Highlanders in Hamilton on Saturday.

The Crusaders set the tone early on Friday with two tries to winger Macilai inside eight minutes as the hosts' running lines and passing into space opened large gaps in the Reds' defence.

The Reds then spent a substantial amount of time in the home side's half but were too predictable and lacked any real penetration with the Crusaders easily able to snuff out their attacks.

Macilai then turned provider after the Crusaders pack had concocted an attacking rolling maul, with the winger popping up in midfield and making the final pass to Barrett.

Mo'unga converted all three tries to give the home side a handy 21-0 halftime lead.

Macilai completed his hat-trick shortly after the break and while the winger appeared to lose control of the ball, the television match official Chris Wratt told referee Brendon Pickerill to award the try.

Magnay managed to finally breach the Crusaders defence after flyhalf Jake McIntyre produced a delicate kick over the line and the tall 19-year-old got to the ball first then ran 40 metres for the try.

The match then proceeded to just go through the motions for the next 15 minutes with several players, some of whom had just come onto the field, succumbing to injury and Crusaders captain Kieran Read sinbinned for a professional foul.

The Reds were unable to take advantage of the extra man, with Taufua scoring his side's fifth try before Taylor rumbled over with less than five minutes remaining.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)