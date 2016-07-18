WELLINGTON Canterbury Crusaders winger Nemani Nadolo has been officially ruled out of his side's Super Rugby quarter-final against the Lions in Johannesburg due to a hamstring injury.

Nadolo, who is leaving the Crusaders for Montpellier at the end of the season, was not included in Todd Blackadder's squad named on Monday for the trip to South Africa.

Nadolo sustained the injury in the Crusaders' 35-15 loss to the Wellington Hurricanes on Saturday.

Scrumhalf Andy Ellis, who was also an injury doubt, has been included in the travelling squad though third-string scrumhalf Leon Fukafuka will travel with the team in case the veteran does not recover from his calf injury.

Ellis was a late withdrawal from Saturday's match after he injured himself while warming up just before kickoff.

Lock Sam Whitelock, who withdrew from the match against the Hurricanes because of illness, will also travel with the team.

The Crusaders were unable to travel to South Africa on Monday because of a lack of flights and will instead have to leave on Tuesday for the game at Ellis Park on Saturday.

