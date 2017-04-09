Di Francesco promises to bring attacking philosophy to Roma
ROME Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
SYDNEY New structure of the Super Rugby competition for next season after governing body SANZAAR announced the culling of three as yet to be determined teams on Sunday:
* 120 match regular season plus seven finals
* 15 teams
* Three conferences (New Zealand, Australia, South Africa)
* Japan's Sunwolves to play in Australia conference, Argentina's Jaguares in South Africa.
* 18 rounds (16 matches per team, two bye weeks)
* Each team will play eight matches within its conference (four home and four away)
* Each team will play eight cross-conference matches – against four of the five teams from the other two conferences (four at home and four away)
* Each team will have played 12 of the other teams within the season (85 percent which is up from 70 percent under 2016-17 format).
* Eight team playoffs: Three conference winners and five wild card places – the next best performing teams after the conference winners regardless of conference.
Source: SANZAAR
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON Britain's boxing body fined former world heavyweight champion David Haye 25,000 pounds on Wednesday for his conduct in the build-up to his defeat by underdog Tony Bellew in London last March.
STUTTGART, Germany Roger Federer slumped to a shock 2-6 7-6(8) 6-4 loss to German veteran Tommy Haas at the Stuttgart Open on Wednesday in a disappointing comeback after the 18-times grand-slam champion missed the entire claycourt season.