WELLINGTON Wellington Hurricanes loose forward Ardie Savea has been ruled out of the Super Rugby final against the Otago Highlanders after failing to recover from knee injury and been replaced by Callum Gibbins.

The openside flanker sustained the injury last week in the 29-9 semi-final victory over the ACT Brumbies.

Savea had been bracketed with Gibbins by coach Chris Boyd and given until the last possible minute to prove his fitness before the final later on Saturday.

Lock Mark Abbott, who had been bracketed with Gibbins in the replacements, will remain on the bench with the loose forward moving into the starting side.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)