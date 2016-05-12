Patrick Osborne from New Zealand's Highlanders scores a try during the Super Rugby semi-final match against the New South Wales Waratahs at the Sydney Football Stadium, Australia, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Otago Highlanders winger Patrick Osborne has turned his back on a potential All Blacks jersey to make himself available for his native Fiji in next month's tests in the Pacific Nations Cup.

The 28-year-old had been brought into the All Blacks training squad last year, and while he did not play for the team he had spoken about hoping to push for a jersey this year.

However, Osborne said on Thursday he could not turn down his homeland.

"I have been honoured to spend time in the All Blacks environment but am very proud of where I come from and have decided to commit myself to the Fijian team," he said in a Highlanders statement on Thursday.

"It's an exciting new challenge that my family and I are looking forward to."

Fiji play Tonga on June 11 and Samoa a week later before facing Georgia on June 24. Super Rugby resumes on July 1.

Osborne also said he would rejoin Otago, the 2015 Super Rugby champions, next season after his commitments with Kubota Spears finish early next year.

That decision will no doubt give the Dunedin-based side a massive boost ahead of their clash with the Canterbury Crusaders on Friday, which the Highlanders have confirmed is sell-out, a first for the team at their indoor stadium.

"We are overwhelmed with the support of our fans down here in Dunedin," Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark said on Thursday, confirming more than 23,000 tickets had been sold for the game at Otago Regional Stadium.

"This is absolutely outstanding and we can't wait to see everyone tomorrow night and put on a great show."

It will be the largest crowd for the Highlanders since 29,376 fans packed into their old ground at Carisbrook in 2003. That match was also against the Crusaders.

Matches between the two South Island sides has typically been some of the most hotly contested in Super Rugby.

Students from the University of Otago pack themselves into a section of the ground dubbed 'The Zoo' to create an atmosphere described by Crusaders assistant Tabai Matson earlier this week as 'berserk'.

"Tomorrow night's game doesn't come any better than this," said Jamie Joseph, coach of the table-topping Highlanders.

"A match-up with one of the best teams in the competition, in front of a sold out home crowd. This is what our boys get up and play for."

