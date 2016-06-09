WELLINGTON Former All Blacks flyhalf Tony Brown has agreed to take over as Otago Highlanders coach on a one-season deal for the 2017 Super Rugby campaign before he follows incumbent Jamie Joseph to Japan, the team said on Thursday.

Joseph is leaving the defending champions at the end of this season to become head coach of the Japan national side.

Brown, an assistant under Joseph, had previously ruled himself out of contention for the head coaching role at the Highlanders but a compromise has been reached.

He will lead the side in 2017, with current Highlanders assistant Scott McLeod and Sunwolves head coach Mark Hammett as part of his coaching team, before he joins Joseph in the Japan setup.

"Ideally we would have liked his appointment to be longer. However, we are excited by the coaching group we have appointed for 2017 and are confident we will find a quality replacement for Tony in the time frame we have available," Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark said in a club statement.

"We said at the outset that we were looking to replace Jamie Joseph with a proven coach with a successful track record and we certainly believe Tony fits that description."

Brown, an Otago and Highlanders stalwart, played 18 tests for the All Blacks from 1999-2001 while he also played for South Africa's Sharks and in Japan's Top League for Sanyo Wild Knights. He also coached the Otago provincial side.

ASSISTANTS COMMIT TO 2019

"It's outstanding that Brownie is stepping up to the head coach role, as he is incredibly well regarded by players and management alike," New Zealand Rugby's general manager of rugby Neil Sorensen added.

"While we would have loved to have had him commit for longer, were also excited for him knowing he's got Japan to look forward to as they prepare to host the 2019 Rugby World Cup."

Both McLeod and Hammett, a former Wellington Hurricanes head coach, however, have committed to the side until 2019.

Hammett's decision to head to Dunedin next season rules him out of contention for the job at the Canterbury Crusaders, who are still in the process of replacing retiring coach Todd Blackadder.

Hammett, a former All Blacks hooker, played for the Crusaders and had been an assistant coach under Robbie Deans then Blackadder before he moved to the Hurricanes in 2011 and could be a strong contender to replace Brown.

"All I really want to do is make a contribution to the group from what I have learned over the last few years as a head coach, assist Brownie and Stormy as much as I can, and build on the good work that has already being done," Hammett said.

"The opportunity to work with the Highlanders is very motivating for me and I am looking forward to it."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)