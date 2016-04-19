Rugby Union - New Zealand v Tonga - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Pool C - St James' Park, Newcastle, England - 9/10/15New Zealand's Waisake Naholo before the gameAction Images via Reuters / Lee Smith

Highlanders try-scoring machine Waisake Naholo is behind schedule in his recovery from a leg fracture and may not be ready to return for the Super Rugby champions for at least another two weeks.

The Highlanders had hoped the Fiji-born winger would be ready to play against South Africa's Sharks in Dunedin on Friday but assistant coach Tony Brown told local media Naholo was still some way off full contact training.

"We haven't really made a plan for Waisake yet. We're getting him back running, he's doing that at the moment," Brown said. "Once he can take a bit of contact we'll make a plan for him."

The 24-year-old scored a franchise record 13 tries last season to earn selection for the All Blacks' World Cup-winning squad but was injured in the opening round this year against the Auckland Blues.

The Highlanders (5-2), who suffered a shock loss to Australia's lowly Queensland Reds in their last start, face a tough run of matches against the ACT Brumbies and Waikato Chiefs after the Sharks match and are keen to get the winger back.

On a positive note, co-captain Ben Smith is expected to return from the head knock that forced the All Blacks fullback to miss the Reds match.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)