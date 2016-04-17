Australia captain Stephen Moore has leapt to the defence of team mate Michael Hooper after he was lambasted by World Cup-winning coach Bob Dwyer for a drop in form.

Dwyer, who coached the Wallabies to their 1991 triumph, told local media that New South Wales Waratahs captain Hooper should not be picked for the June series against England, having gone from "an absolutely outstanding player to ... a non-event" in two months of Super Rugby.

Dwyer's criticism of the 51-test openside generated a storm of controversy in Australia and hooker Moore said it was unfair.

"I thought the way he was treated in the media in the last few days was really poor," ACT Brumbies co-captain Moore said after their 26-20 win over the Waratahs in Sydney on Saturday.

"I felt for him and I don't think he deserves that. I know how much he puts his body on the line for the team, whatever team it is. He'll continue to do that and lead the team like he does. There's still a long way to go in the season."

Hooper was one of the standouts of Australia's charge into the World Cup final last year but he has struggled to lift the misfiring Waratahs and their fourth loss has left their playoffs hopes in jeopardy at the mid-point of the season.

The 24-year-old worked tirelessly against the Brumbies at Sydney Football Stadium but a couple of moments of indiscipline cost his team precious momentum.

Coach Daryl Gibson is also under scrutiny.

Michael Cheika's former assistant has yet to conjure a complete performance from a side that was expected to challenge the Brumbies for the Australian conference.

"Of course it's frustrating, but it's a work in progress," Gibson said.

"We're not going to solve those problems within a week, but we're determined and there's a good attitude in this side. I was impressed by the commitment shown by the players, particularly on defence, and you don't get those from people who don't care."

