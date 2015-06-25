WELLINGTON Factbox on Saturday's Super Rugby semi-final between Wellington Hurricanes (New Zealand) and ACT Brumbies (Australia):

- - - -

MATCH DETAILS

Saturday June 27, Wellington Regional Stadium (capacity 34,500)

Kickoff at 7:35pm local (0735 GMT)

Referee: Glen Jackson (New Zealand)

Assistant referees: Chris Pollock, Nick Briant (both New Zealand)

Television match official: Ben Skeen (New Zealand)

- - - -

HURRICANES

Coach: Chris Boyd (first year)

Captain: Conrad Smith

Regular season finish: First (W-14, L-2, 66 points)

Best previous performance: Runners-up (2006)

Team: 15-James Marshall, 14-Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13-Conrad Smith, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-TJ Perenara, 8-Victor Vito, 7-Ardie Savea, 6-Brad Shields, 5-James Broadhurst, 4-Jeremy Thrush, 3-Ben Franks, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Reggie Goodes

Replacements: 16-Brayden Mitchell, 17-Chris Eves, 18- Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, 19-Mark Abbott, 20-Blade Thomson, 21- Chris Smylie, 22-Rey Lee-Lo, 23-Matt Proctor

- -

BRUMBIES

Coach: Stephen Larkham (first year)

Captain: Stephen Moore

Regular season finish: Sixth (W-9, L-7, 47 points)

Best previous performance: Champions (2001, 2004)

Team: 15-Jesse Mogg, 14-Lausii Taliauli, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Joe Tomane, 10-Christian Lealiifano, 9-Nic White, 8-Ita Vaea, 7-David Pocock, 6-Scott Fardy, 5-Blake Enever, 4-Rory Arnold, 3-Ben Alexander, 2- Stephen Moore, 1-Scott Sio

Replacements: 16-Josh Mann-Rea, 17-Allan Alaalatoa, 18-Ruan Smith, 19-Jordan Smiler, 20-Jarrad Butler, 21-Michael Dowsett, 22-Nigel Ah Wong, 23-Robbie Coleman

- - - -

MATCH FACTS

* The Brumbies have beaten the Hurricanes in their last four games, after having lost the four previous contests.

* The Hurricanes have the best scrum in terms of ball retention this season (95 percent) while the Brumbies have the second worst (82 percent).

* The 56-7 victory by the Hurricanes over the Brumbies in 2009 is both the Wellington-based side's largest win in Super Rugby and the Brumbies' worst loss.

* The Brumbies have the better record at the knockout phase, having won six of their eight semi-finals. The Hurricanes have won just once in six previous semi-finals.

- - - -

BETTING ODDS

Hurricanes 1/3

Brumbies 9/4

- - - -

IF THERE IS A DRAW AFTER 80 MINUTES:

* Extra time - played in two 10 minute periods with

a two-minute half-time.

* Sudden death - played for up to 10 minutes with

the first team to score declared the winner.

* Kicking competition.

- - - -

Match facts courtesy of Opta Sports, betting odds from Sportsbet.com.au

(Editing by John O'Brien)