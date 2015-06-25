Tottenham's Lamela out for the season, to undergo hip surgery
Tottenham Hotspur's attacking midfielder Erik Lamela will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury and is set to have surgery on Saturday to rectify the persistent problem.
WELLINGTON Factbox on Saturday's Super Rugby semi-final between Wellington Hurricanes (New Zealand) and ACT Brumbies (Australia):
- - - -
MATCH DETAILS
Saturday June 27, Wellington Regional Stadium (capacity 34,500)
Kickoff at 7:35pm local (0735 GMT)
Referee: Glen Jackson (New Zealand)
Assistant referees: Chris Pollock, Nick Briant (both New Zealand)
Television match official: Ben Skeen (New Zealand)
- - - -
HURRICANES
Coach: Chris Boyd (first year)
Captain: Conrad Smith
Regular season finish: First (W-14, L-2, 66 points)
Best previous performance: Runners-up (2006)
Team: 15-James Marshall, 14-Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13-Conrad Smith, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-TJ Perenara, 8-Victor Vito, 7-Ardie Savea, 6-Brad Shields, 5-James Broadhurst, 4-Jeremy Thrush, 3-Ben Franks, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Reggie Goodes
Replacements: 16-Brayden Mitchell, 17-Chris Eves, 18- Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, 19-Mark Abbott, 20-Blade Thomson, 21- Chris Smylie, 22-Rey Lee-Lo, 23-Matt Proctor
- -
BRUMBIES
Coach: Stephen Larkham (first year)
Captain: Stephen Moore
Regular season finish: Sixth (W-9, L-7, 47 points)
Best previous performance: Champions (2001, 2004)
Team: 15-Jesse Mogg, 14-Lausii Taliauli, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Joe Tomane, 10-Christian Lealiifano, 9-Nic White, 8-Ita Vaea, 7-David Pocock, 6-Scott Fardy, 5-Blake Enever, 4-Rory Arnold, 3-Ben Alexander, 2- Stephen Moore, 1-Scott Sio
Replacements: 16-Josh Mann-Rea, 17-Allan Alaalatoa, 18-Ruan Smith, 19-Jordan Smiler, 20-Jarrad Butler, 21-Michael Dowsett, 22-Nigel Ah Wong, 23-Robbie Coleman
- - - -
MATCH FACTS
* The Brumbies have beaten the Hurricanes in their last four games, after having lost the four previous contests.
* The Hurricanes have the best scrum in terms of ball retention this season (95 percent) while the Brumbies have the second worst (82 percent).
* The 56-7 victory by the Hurricanes over the Brumbies in 2009 is both the Wellington-based side's largest win in Super Rugby and the Brumbies' worst loss.
* The Brumbies have the better record at the knockout phase, having won six of their eight semi-finals. The Hurricanes have won just once in six previous semi-finals.
- - - -
BETTING ODDS
Hurricanes 1/3
Brumbies 9/4
- - - -
IF THERE IS A DRAW AFTER 80 MINUTES:
* Extra time - played in two 10 minute periods with
a two-minute half-time.
* Sudden death - played for up to 10 minutes with
the first team to score declared the winner.
* Kicking competition.
- - - -
Match facts courtesy of Opta Sports, betting odds from Sportsbet.com.au
(Editing by John O'Brien)
FUNCHAL When the island of Madeira on Wednesday renamed its airport in honour of its hometown hero Cristiano Ronaldo, all eyes were expected to be on the four-time world player of the year who is adored not only for his soccer skills but also his model looks.