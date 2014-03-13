WELLINGTON The Wellington Hurricanes looked themselves in the mirror earlier this week after a third successive Super Rugby loss, and tried to find ways of turning their season around, coach Mark Hammett said.

The Hurricanes were beaten 29-21 by the ACT Brumbies last week in their first home game of the 2014 season in front of just over 8,000 fans. It was their eighth successive loss stretching back to last season.

The performance was described as 'limp', 'lacking conviction' and 'without a redeeming feature' by local media who have suggested that Hammett's tenure in New Zealand's capital is fast approaching its end if his side cannot beat the Cheetahs at Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday.

"It was a decent look in the mirror session and some truths were told," Hammett told reporters on Thursday.

Against the Brumbies, the Hurricanes were guilty of basic errors in execution, a porous defence and failed to create any sustained pressure, allowing the Australian side to earn a bonus point victory.

"There is (anger) and hurt and embarrassment but that's a fact of life.

"It is desperate times and we know this game has pressures, but all of life has pressures."

Hammett had said after the Brumbies game that he was mystified as to how such a good week in preparation had turned to such a poor performance on the field and he had changed tack this week in preparing for the Cheetahs.

"I said to the group that I don't give a stuff about how you prepare if we have another performance like that," he said.

"This is a chance to remedy that, but there are 15 guys in a Cheetahs jersey who will be doing everything they can to stop that, so it doesn't matter how passionate or angry you get, you still have to get your core skills right."

Hammett made six changes from the side that lost to the Brumbies with inside centre Hadleigh Parkes and blindside flanker Faifili Levave returning from injury.

Alapati Leuia returns to the wing for the injured Cory Jane while Chris Smylie will replace TJ Perenara at scrumhalf and tighthead prop Jeffrey Toomaga-Allen comes in for John Schwalger.

Openside flanker Ardie Savea will also get his first start of the season.

The 20-year-old Savea was an 'apprentice' player on last year's All Blacks tour to Europe but had only come off the bench in two of the Hurricanes' games this season, with Samoa international Jack Lam preferred at openside flanker.

Savea's non-selection had caused debate in New Zealand over the last two weeks though Hammett was keen to put the issue to bed on Thursday.

"Jack ... has played three tough games and on Monday he was a bit knackered and a bit beat up and I thought it was time to put Ardie in," Hammett said.

"We're fortunate to have two outstanding loosies in Ardie and Jack so that's why we did that.

"I was considering leaving Jack right out but he was pretty adamant that he wanted to be here and on the bench.

"Ardie will be a world class seven in time and he is pretty sharp right now, so it gives him a chance to start."

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)