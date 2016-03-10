WELLINGTON The Wellington Hurricanes will be without captain Dane Coles for another week of Super Rugby as the World Cup-winning hooker continues to battle a troubling calf injury.

All Black Coles will miss Friday's away clash against the Auckland Blues at Eden Park in a blow to last year's finalists, who are still searching for a win after defeats in both their opening matches.

"It's a long season and we aren't going to take any chances with Dane at this stage," Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd said before headed to Auckland.

"Even though he's close we've decided to err on the side of caution and make sure he's 100 per cent."

Coles is one of only two World Cup-winning All Blacks yet to play for their Super Rugby sides this season.

Crusaders lock Luke Romano is the other but has not been used by coach Todd Blackadder despite being fit.

Boyd has named All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder in the starting side on the right wing after he came through training on Wednesday with no problems with his bruised knee.

Cory Jane, who was also under a cloud, has been named on the bench after passing concussion tests.

