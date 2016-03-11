Nehe Milner-Skudder of New Zealand scores try during their Rugby World Cup final match against Australia at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs

All Blacks winger Nehe Milner-Skudder appears to be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after he left the field in the second half of the Wellington Hurricanes' 23-19 victory over the Auckland Blues on Friday with a shoulder injury.

Milner-Skudder, named as World Rugby's Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2015 after he helped the All Blacks to World Cup victory, fell awkwardly in a tackle and then had Blues number eight Akira Ioane fall on his left shoulder.

He immediately left the field, cradling his arm and had it supported in a sling while sitting with his team mates as the Hurricanes produced an inspired defensive effort after the hooter to record their first win of the season.

Milner-Skudder had to pass a late fitness test for the game at Eden Park after a knee injury kept him out of the Hurricanes' 17-16 loss to the champion Otago Highlanders last week.

The 25-year-old was not the only injury concern for last year's beaten finalists with his fellow All Black, winger Julian Savea, limping badly late in the game and having to come off.

Leni Apisai, the third-choice hooker for the team, was also subbed midway through the first half.

Team captain Dane Coles, the All Blacks hooker, and Samoa international Motu Matu'u are both battling calf injuries.

Loose forward Brad Shields also only lasted a little over 20 minutes while prop Reg Goodes was substituted at halftime.

The Hurricanes play their first game in their home region next Friday when they host the Western Force in Palmerston North.

