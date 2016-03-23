Julian Savea of New Zealand (L) is tackled by Adam Ashley-Cooper of Australia during their Rugby World Cup final match at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs

WELLINGTON The Wellington Hurricanes have dropped All Blacks winger Julian Savea among three changes to the starting side for their Super Rugby match against the Southern Kings on Friday.

The bulky back nicknamed 'Bus' has been off his rampaging best in the early part of the season and will be replaced by Jason Woodward.

Centre Willis Halaholo replaces Vince Aso, with Michael Fatialofa starting at lock in place of Blade Thomson who shifts to number eight with Victor Vito ruled out with a calf strain.

"All three of those guys who have come in will be looking put their hand up and this gives them an opportunity to do that," coach Chris Boyd said.

"We are very lucky with the depth we have in a number of positions and particularly in the outside backs."

After losing their opening two games, last year's finalists have levelled their season at 2-2 in the wake of a thumping 41-6 win over the Perth-based Western Force last week.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)