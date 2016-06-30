WELLINGTON Former All Blacks winger Cory Jane has signed a two-year contract with Japan's Toshiba Brave Lupus, though he will return to play for the Wellington Hurricanes next year, his Super Rugby franchise said on Thursday.

Jane will head to Japan at the conclusion of this year's Super Rugby season where he will join fellow former All Blacks Richard Kahui and Liam Messam as well as Waikato Chiefs loose forward Michael Leitch.

"I'm looking forward to playing in Japan and to experiencing a new culture and taking on a new challenge," Jane said.

"I still feel like I have a lot to offer in Super Rugby. I've really enjoyed this season and with my immediate future secure I can't wait to get stuck into the rest of the season, starting with the Blues on Saturday."

A World Cup winner in 2011, Jane last played for the All Blacks in 2014 and had hoped for a recall for last year's tournament but sustained several injuries that limited his playing time and he missed the final cut.

He said earlier this month he had accepted his 53-test career was over.

The 33-year-old will miss New Zealand's provincial championship for Wellington this year to join Toshiba, before he returns to the Hurricanes next season.

"That was one of the tough parts about making my decision, knowing that I might not get the chance to pull on the Wellington jersey again," Jane said.

"I always take a lot of pride in representing my home province. Who knows, if my body is still willing I might still get the chance to play for Wellington again in the future."

