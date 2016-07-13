WELLINGTON All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea has signed a two-year contract extension until 2018 with his Super Rugby side the Wellington Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby (NZR).

The 22-year-old Savea joined a small group of All Blacks who have committed to NZR beyond the British and Irish Lions tour next year. His deal, however, has not been extended as far as the next World Cup in Japan.

Older brother Julian, locks Patrick Tuipulotu and Brodie Retallick, hooker Dane Coles, scrumhalf Aaron Smith, centre Sonny Bill Williams and prop Joe Moody have all signed through until after the 2019 global tournament, the first in Asia.

"I'm loving my rugby right now at all levels of the game and I'm excited about the future with both the Hurricanes and, if I'm good enough to be selected again, the All Blacks," Savea said in a statement on Thursday.

"Wellington is my home and I feel very lucky to have the opportunity to continue my career close to family and friends."

Savea joined his older brother in the All Blacks squad for the tests against Wales last month, making his debut off the bench in the 39-21 victory at Eden Park in Auckland.

He then scored his first test try during the second test on his home ground in Wellington, which the All Blacks won 36-22.

A standout schoolboy player in Wellington, Savea made his provincial debut in 2012 before he played his first game for the Hurricanes in 2013.

He was taken on the All Blacks' end-of-season tour in 2013 as an 'apprentice' player to give him a taste of the team environment, though with Sam Cane being groomed as Richie McCaw's understudy he was not selected again until this year.

McCaw retired from all rugby after he led the All Blacks to successive World Cup victories last year with Cane named to start all three tests against Wales, though Savea's dynamic performances have put pressure on the Waikato Chiefs co-captain.

"Ardie is a fantastic footballer and a real fan favourite, not only for the way he plays the game, but also because he's an outstanding young man off the field who has already done so much for our game," NZR's General Manager Rugby Neil Sorensen said.

"He's a strong-minded individual who dances to his own beat, is highly respected by his peers and has huge potential and we're all excited to see how he grows over the next few years."

