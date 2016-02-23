Factbox on the 2016 Super Rugby competition, which starts on Friday:

* With the addition of Argentina's Jaguares, Japan's Sunwolves and South Africa's Kings, the competition expands to 18 teams and beyond the boundaries of the original three SANZAR nations for the first time.

* The season will run from Feb. 26 to Aug. 6 with a break for the test window in June.

* Teams are split into two groups and four conferences.

AUSTRALASIAN GROUP

New Zealand Conference: Otago Highlanders, Wellington Hurricanes, Canterbury Crusaders, Waikato Chiefs, Auckland Blues

Australia Conference: New South Wales Waratahs, ACT Brumbies, Melbourne Rebels, Western Force, Queensland Reds

SOUTH AFRICAN GROUP

Africa Conference 1: Bulls, Cheetahs, Stormers, Sunwolves

Africa Conference 2: Kings, Lions, Sharks, Jaguares

* The four Conference winners automatically qualify for the playoffs along with the next three highest-ranked Australasian Group teams and the next highest-ranked South African Group team.

* As well as breaking new ground with Jaguares matches in Argentina and Sunwolves fixtures in Tokyo and Singapore, the first Super Rugby match in Fiji will take place when the Chiefs meet the Crusaders in Suva on July 1.

* Teams earn four points for a win and two for a draw. The four-try bonus point has been replaced by a bonus point that is awarded for finishing three or more tries ahead of your opponent. The point awarded for losing by less than seven points remains.

* Teams this year will be allowed to kick for touch and take the lineout if awarded a penalty after time has expired.

* The competition started as the Super 12 in 1996, a year after the sport turned professional, and was expanded to 14 teams from 2006 and 15 in 2011 after the Melbourne Rebels were

added.

* New Zealand teams have dominated the competition, winning

13 of the 20 titles. The Canterbury Crusaders are the most

successful with seven titles.

* South Africa's Bulls are the only South African champions,

having won the title in 2007, 2009, 2010.

* Australia's ACT Brumbies have won the title twice (2001, 2004) while the Queensland Reds (2011) and New South Wales Waratahs (2014) have won it once each.

