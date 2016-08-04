WELLINGTON The Wellington Hurricanes have a second opportunity in 12 months to end 20 years of 'close but not quite' frustration in the Super Rugby final against the Lions on Saturday.

The home side, who set the pace in last year's tournament only to be beaten 21-14 by the Otago Highlanders in the final, have taken a rather more tortuous route to this year's title clash, which kicks off at 7:35 p.m. (0735 GMT) on Saturday.

Last year's beaten finalists were hammered 52-10 by the ACT Brumbies in the opening round of the competition, then lost to the Highlanders and were pushed by the Auckland Blues, the weakest of New Zealand's five sides.

They lurched through the first half of the season and were still considered unlikely to make the playoffs even as late as when the competition resumed following the June internationals.

However, wins over the Blues, New South Wales Waratahs and Canterbury Crusaders enabled them to clinch a post-season berth.

A surprise loss for an under-strength Lions to the Jaguares in the final game of the regular season then handed the Hurricanes top-seeding throughout the playoffs, which they have capitalised on to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Facing the Lions in the final would have been almost unthinkable a year ago and it was little wonder that flyhalf Elton Jantjies was in tears after the South African side's big semi-final victory over the Highlanders at Ellis Park last week.

The Lions have regularly been the worst South African team in the competition, finishing in the bottom three in 15 of their 20 seasons in the tournament.

They were also relegated from Super Rugby in 2013, with the Kings taking their place, but coach Johan Ackermann used their absence to rebuild a young side in the domestic Currie Cup, making the final in 2014 and winning it last year.

LINE SPEED KEY

Many of those players are now playing at Super Rugby level, where they have won more games (27) in the past three seasons than they had in the previous 11 combined.

Ackemann's game plan has also been diametrically opposed to those of many other South African sides, preferring to spread the ball wide rather than try to bludgeon and grind down opponents up front.

The Hurricanes, however, utilised a fast line speed in defence to put pressure on the Lions in their clash in the regular season, romping to a 50-17 victory at Ellis Park and that speed has been even more evident since June.

"Their line speed definitely puts teams under pressure," Ackermann told South Africa's Supersport this week. "You need to work hard to break them down and get points.

"We don't see it as a battle between attack and defence. They can also hurt you on attack. They have players that score tries from turnover ball so our defence needs to be just as strong this weekend."

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd named an unchanged starting side for the match at Wellington Regional Stadium, though he has again bracketed inspirational captain and hooker Dane Coles, who is battling a rib injury.

"Colesy has made good progress each day and clearly he's very keen to play in the final," Boyd said.

"He will do everything he can to be fit for kick-off and if he doesn't make it then we have every confidence Ricky (Riccitelli) and Leni (Apisai) can step up and do a good job if required."

Lions captain Warren Whiteley has also been given the all clear for the final after he battled with shoulder and calf injuries following the international break.

(Editing by John O'Brien)