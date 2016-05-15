Rugby Union - Argentina v Georgia - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Pool C - Kingsholm, Gloucester, England - 25/9/15Argentina's Agustin Creevy celebrates with fans at the end of the matchAction Images via Reuters / Paul ChildsLivepic

SYDNEY Argentina internationals Agustin Creevy and Leonardo Senatore have both been cited for foul play following the Jaguares' 25-22 loss to the Sharks in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

Argentina captain Creevy was cited for a dangerous tackle on Sharks flanker Jean Deysel that resulted in the bruising loose forward being carried off on a stretcher.

Deysel landed awkwardly following a front on tackle from the hooker in the 32nd minute of the match and hit the Velez Sarsfield pitch face first.

The 31-year-old could be heard on television saying he had hurt his neck in the tackle. He was immediately immobilised by Sharks' medical staff and the game halted for more than five minutes until he was carried off.

Senatore was cited after SANZAAR officials reviewed match footage and determined the 32-year-old flanker had appeared to have bitten Sharks loose forward Keegan Daniel during a ruck in the 69th minute.

SANZAAR said in a statement the match citing commissioner had deemed that both actions had met the red card threshold for foul play.

The Jaguares face the Lions in Johannesburg next Saturday.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)