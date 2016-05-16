Rugby Union - Argentina v Georgia - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Pool C - Kingsholm, Gloucester, England - 25/9/15Argentina's Agustin Creevy celebrates with fans at the end of the matchAction Images via Reuters / Paul ChildsLivepic

SYDNEY Jaguares captain Agustin Creevy has been suspended for one week after pleading guilty to a dangerous tackle in his side's 25-22 loss to the Sharks in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

Creevy, who is also the Argentine national captain, was cited for the tackle on Sharks' flanker Jean Deysel that resulted in the loose forward being carried off on a stretcher.

Deysel landed awkwardly following a front-on tackle from the hooker in the 32nd minute of the match and hit the Velez Sarsfield pitch face first.

"In my assessment the offending was not intentional," SANZAAR duty judicial officer Robert Stelzner said in a statement on Monday.

"It is not a case of lifting and dropping or driving an opponent nor a neck roll type offence which would have not only made the offending more serious but would have warranted an increase in sanction based on aggravating factors.

"The fact that his opponent was injured is regrettable, but that was in part also attributable to the opposing players own momentum, the fluidity of the situation and the player himself being somewhat wrong footed and desperate to stop the charge.

"He clearly did not do so intentionally."

Stelzner said the recommended sanction was a two-week suspension but Creevy's previous conduct and an early guilty plea had reduced the ban to one week.

He will miss the Jaguares' clash with the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Fellow Argentine international Leonardo Senatore, who was cited for allegedly biting Sharks' loose forward Keegan Daniel in the match, will appear before a judicial hearing later on Monday.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)