JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Lions will be missing five Springboks when they travel to Buenos Aires to face the Jaguares in a Super Rugby clash on Saturday, the union has announced.

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies will stay behind as his wife is due to give birth this week, while centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg has been given compassionate leave to attend the funeral of his mother.

Coach Johan Ackermann will also be without utility back Lionel Mapoe and winger Ruan Combrinck, who are both injured, while lock Franco Mostert has been rested.

Last season's beaten Super Rugby finalists have opened their 2017 campaign with wins over South African compatriots the Cheetahs and Australia's New South Wales Waratahs.

