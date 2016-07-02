JOHANNESBURG The Lions produced a one-sided 37-10 victory over Super Rugby rivals the Sharks at Ellis Park on Saturday to reinforce their title credentials and consolidate their lead in the South African Conference.

The Lions picked up a bonus point as they outscored the visitors by five tries to two in a high energy display that saw the win all but sewn up before halftime.

Four first-half tries had the Lions 27-0 ahead at the break in a dominant showing, with the ball heading repeatedly in one direction.

Newly-capped Springbok wing Ruan Combrinck scored the opening try after 14 minutes following a strong line break by fellow international Lionel Mapoe.

Eleven minutes later they scored a second as centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg went over after mounting pressure. The Lions did not let up, attacking the gain line at pace, but it was a fortunate bounce that led to their third try, scored by hooker Malcolm Marx on the half-hour.

Ruan Ackermann drove over for the fourth just before the break as a wave of attackers bulldozed through the defence. Their fifth try came 17 minutes into the second half as loose forward Jaco Kriel, also newly capped in last month’s three-test series against Ireland, went over for a 37-0 lead. The Sharks then scored two quick tries through Lwazi Mvovo and Chiliboy Ralepelle to get on the scoresheet and threatened a third in the closing stages as the home side lost momentum through tiredness and several changes off the bench.

