JOHANNESBURG The Lions ran in eight tries to thrash the Kings 57-21 in an all-South African Super Rugby clash at Ellis Park on Friday.

The win kept the Lions, who had already qualified for the quarter-finals, top of the table with 52 points from 14 matches, one ahead of New Zealand's Chiefs as they seek to secure home advantage through the knockout stages.

The tries came from centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg (two), fullback Andries Coetzee, scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, lock Franco Mostert, hooker Malcolm Marx, replacement back Sylvian Mahuza and wing Courtnall Skosan.

The Kings, who trailed 17-10 at halftime, responded with touchdowns by scrumhalf James Hall, centre Stefan Watermeyer and hooker Schalk Ferreira.

The host Lions made the perfect start when Janse van Rensburg cut through a meek defensive line to dive over inside two minutes.

The visitors, though, piled on the pressure and were rewarded when Hall crossed the line.

The Lions initially battled to find the same rhythm that saw them crush the Sharks last weekend but they went 10 points up when Coetzee sprinted down the touchline.

De Klerk finished off a fine team try before Watermeyer touched down under the posts for the Kings.

Two yellow cards in four minutes for the visitors, for professional fouls near their try line, then opened up the field for the Lions and they took advantage.

Mostert found a gap to score while Marx barged over at the back of a maul to earn a bonus point for his team.

The Lions then ran in three more tries to give the scoreline an emphatic look.

