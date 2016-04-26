SYDNEY - Canterbury Crusaders winger Nemani Nadolo will miss three Super Rugby matches after being found guilty of a dangerous tackle on ACT Brumbies scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli last weekend, governing body SANZAAR said on Tuesday.

The Fijian submitted a guilty plea after being cited for a lifting tackle on his Argentine opponent in the 39th minute of the Crusaders' 40-14 victory in Canberra on Sunday.

Nadolo was banned until May 21 and will miss matches against the Queensland Reds, Otago Highlanders and New South Wales Waratahs, as well as a club fixture next weekend when the Crusaders have a bye.

The powerful 28-year-old was outstanding against the Brumbies, scoring one try and setting up another as the seven-times champions won a seventh successive match to keep pace with the Waikato Chiefs at the top of the New Zealand conference.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)