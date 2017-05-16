FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - New Zealand v Tonga - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Pool C - St James' Park, Newcastle, England - 9/10/15 New Zealand's Waisake Naholo warms up before the game Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith Livepic

WELLINGTON Otago Highlanders' Waisake Naholo will miss Saturday's Super Rugby match against Western Force after the All Blacks winger received a one-week ban for a shoulder charge during their 17-10 win over the Bulls.

The explosive Fijian-born flyer was red carded after clashing with Bulls inside centre Burger Odendaal in the second half of the match in Pretoria at the weekend.

The competition's foul play review committee downgraded a two-week penalty because of Naholo's clean record and early guilty plea, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Highlanders are seeking to extend their franchise record winning streak to eight matches and shore up their place in the playoffs positions of the Australasian conference when they take on the Force in Perth.

