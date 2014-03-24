New Zealand All Blacks' Cory Jane scores a try during a their Rugby Championship test match against Argentina Los Pumas in La Plata September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

WELLINGTON New Zealand winger Cory Jane has no memory of a 2011 World Cup drinking binge during which he and team mate Israel Dagg were also under the influence of sleeping pills, and says he learned his lesson from the "scary" incident.

Jane and Dagg were reprimanded for the drinking session by team management at the time, which was before the All Blacks' quarter-final against Argentina.

It emerged last week, however, that they had also taken sleeping pills, prompting a public rebuke from the New Zealand Rugby Union.

Jane, who admitted to the drinking session during the World Cup, said he and Dagg had never intended to have a big night out before such an important game and mixing the sleeping pills with alcohol had affected them badly.

"We finished a massage and took two sleeping pills just to go back to the room to go to sleep, but we figured we needed to get something to eat and went to dinner and then they kicked in," Jane said at Wellington Hurricanes training on Monday.

"I woke up the next day, went to training, had a good training, and then got told afterwards we'd gone out.

"I didn't even know we'd gone out. All I remember is getting something for dinner then waking up the next morning."

Jane described the incident as "embarrassing" and "scary".

"Yep, I learned my lesson," he added. "It's scary not knowing I did anything that night, waking up thinking I had a brilliant sleep, that's scary."

The abuse of prescription drugs has been a hot issue in New Zealand after the country's rugby league governing body said it was probing the national team after last year's World Cup in England.

Local media have reported the mixing of sleeping pills and energy drinks create a feeling similar to that of illicit drugs, though Jane added that was not their intent.

"There was no mixing with energy drinks, no thought of going to the pub and drinking and partying," he added.

"We had a big training the next day so we happened to go out quickly to get something to eat and they kicked in and we were on autopilot.

"If I had to tell people I'd say 'don't do it'. If you are going to take sleeping pills jump in bed.

"I guess it's similar to alcohol and that sort of stuff, people abuse it and it can back fire on you."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)