MELBOURNE The Melbourne Rebels ended the Bulls' playoffs hopes with a nerve-jangling 21-20 win at home on Saturday.

Already out of the playoffs race, the Rebels held on after lock Lopeti Timani scored their final try midway through the second half and Mike Harris converted to put their noses in front.

The Bulls were denied a late try to Burger Odendaal that might have won them the match though the video review appeared to show the ball was grounded.

The Rebels extended their season record to seven wins, with one round left in the regular season.

