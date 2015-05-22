Lucic-Baroni beats Radwanska for second time this year
Polish fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was the highest women's casualty at the Miami Open on Saturday, blown away for the second time this year by Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.
BRISBANE The Sharks kept alive their slim hopes of making the Super rugby playoffs with a 21-14 win over the Queensland Reds on Friday.
Needing to win their last four matches and have other results go their way, the Sharks snapped a six-game losing streak with a scrappy win over the Australians, who sit second last on the standings.
Both teams scored two tries each but it was the kicking of Sharks' centre Francois Steyn that proved the difference. He booted three penalties and a conversion for the visitors.
The Sharks led 16-7 at halftime and although the Reds cut the deficit to two points when Sam Kerevi scored early in the second term, scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer's second try sealed the South Africans' fifth win of the season.
"We're very happy to get away with the win because things haven't gone very well for us this year," the Sharks captain Marco Wentzel said.
(Writing by Julian Linden in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Polish fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was the highest women's casualty at the Miami Open on Saturday, blown away for the second time this year by Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.
Roger Federer continued his impressive 2017 campaign with a straight-sets, second-round victory at the Miami Open in Florida on Saturday.