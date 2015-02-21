DURBAN Loose-forward Marcell Coetzee scored two late tries as South Africa’s Sharks earned a bonus point in their 29-12 Super Rugby victory over the Lions at a rain-soaked King’s Park on Saturday.

New Sharks coach Gary Gold enjoyed his first win in the competition following a surprise home loss to the Cheetahs in their tournament opener last weekend and came after first half tries from wing Odwa Ndungane and scrumhalf Cobus Reinach.

With a slender three-point lead going into the final quarter of the match, flank Coetzee collected the ball at the back of the maul from an attacking lineout and the Sharks’ powerful pack helped him over the line.

The bonus-point fourth try was almost a carbon copy as another attacking lineout yielded a Sharks drive and once again Coetzee used his power to brush aside the Lions defenders.

Home flyhalf Pat Lambie landed three conversions and a penalty in difficult kicking conditions, with the torrential rain also hindering attacking play with the ball in hand.

All the visitors’ points came from number 10 Marnitz Boshoff, who booted four penalties. The Lions have now lost their opening two games of the campaign.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)