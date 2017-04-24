Halep pulls out of Birmingham event with ankle injury
BIRMINGHAM, England World number two Simona Halep has withdrawn from next week's Aegon Classic in Birmingham due to a right ankle injury, organisers said on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN Sharks centre Andre Esterhuizen has been handed a stiff six-week ban after being sent off for a dangerous tackle on Saturday as his side drew 9-9 with the Melbourne Rebels in Durban in the Super Rugby competition.
Esterhuizen’s early dismissal left his side down at 14 men for more than an hour of the game and he was found guilty at a disciplinary hearing on Monday of a reckless challenge that "placed the opposing player in an extremely dangerous position".
The 23-year-old Esterhuizen was similarly suspended two years ago but what would have been an 11-week ban this time round was reduced to six due to a guilty plea, an on-field apology to the Rebels’ wing Sefa Naivalu and his conduct in the judicial process, said a SANZAAR statement.
Esterhuizen effectively misses all but one of the Sharks’ remaining regular season games, eligible only again in July for the last match at home to the Lions.
LONDON Mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor has never boxed as either a professional or amateur, but sparring partner Artem Lobov says the Irishman will blast the undefeated Floyd Mayweather when the two meet in Las Vegas on Aug. 26.
AUCKLAND Irish flanker Peter O'Mahony will captain an experienced British and Irish Lions team for the match against the Maori All Blacks on Saturday but tour skipper Sam Warburton gets another chance to press his claim for a test spot from the bench.