DURBAN Lions lock Andries Ferreira and centre Lionel Mapoe scored first-half tries as they claimed a 24-9 Super Rugby win over the Sharks in a South African derby at King's Park on Saturday.

It was the Lions first victory in Durban in the competition after seven failed attempts and inflicted back-to-back defeats on the toothless Sharks, who now face three matches in New Zealand.

Lions flyhalf Elton Jantjies also booted a conversion and four penalties for the visitors, who might have won by more had they not spurned a number of opportunities in the first half.

The Sharks were kept tryless at home and scored their points through three penalties from flyhalf Joe Pietersen as, bar the opening two minutes, they battled to create chances against an organised Lions defence.

The home side started the game on the front foot but it was the Lions who put the first points on the board when Ferreira started and finished a move that saw him bash his way over the tryline having earlier broken through the home side's defence.

Jantjies added two penalties to extend the visitors’ advantage before the Sharks landed a penalty via Pietersen.

But the Lions continued to look the more incisive side and bagged a second try when Mapoe burst through a gap from Jantjies’ pass and managed to force the ball over the line with the Television Match Official confirming the score.

Pietersen reduced the halftime deficit to 18-6, before the teams traded penalties early in the second period.

When Jantjies extended the Lions lead to 15 points with another penalty with 13 minutes to go they went in search of a third try to add a bonus point but could not score again.

