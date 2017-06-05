MELBOURNE New South Wales Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson has conceded his future at the club is in the board's hands after the Sydney-based Super Rugby club crashed out of playoffs contention at the weekend for a second successive year.

The Waratahs' 46-31 defeat at the Waikato Chiefs was their ninth loss of the season and ended their postseason hopes with two rounds of the regular season left to play.

Local media have been scathing of the 2014 champions' performance, with a number of pundits having tipped the Wallabies-laden side to win the Australian conference.

New Zealander Gibson, who succeeded Michael Cheika as head coach in 2016, has a year to run on his contract but has taken much of the flak for the Waratahs' insipid defence and poor on-field discipline.

"It's certainly the board's decision," Gibson told local media on Monday. "I feel well supported by the board and the organisation and if they feel they need to go in another direction, that's part of what you sign up for.

"I'm feeling disappointed that we haven't fulfilled our potential. We will have a very good look at ourselves and look at my own coaching and seeing how I can improve as coach."

While scoring 48 tries from their 13 matches, the most prolific of the five Australian teams, the Michael Hooper-captained Waratahs have leaked 58, an average of more than four per game.

The defensive woes have put the spotlight on Nathan Grey, the defence coach at both the Waratahs and Wallabies, but Gibson said he was an "excellent coach" and that defence was just one of a number of areas under scrutiny.

“For whatever reason it just hasn’t happened for the Waratahs this season," he said.

"We’re putting the microscope over those reasons, whether it’s technical issues, attitude issue, that’s certainly going to be one of the things we’re going to look closely at.

“Everything will be up for review."

