SYDNEY Factbox on Saturday's Super Rugby semi-final between New South Wales Waratahs (Australia) and Otago Highlanders (New Zealand):

- - - -

MATCH DETAILS

Saturday June 27, Sydney Football Stadium (capacity 45,500)

Kickoff at 7:55pm local (0955 GMT)

Referee: Craig Joubert (South Africa)

Assistant referees: Andrew Lees, James Leckie (Both Australia)

Television match official: George Ayoub (Australia)

- - - -

WARATAHS

Coach: Michael Cheika (third year)

Captain: Dave Dennis

Regular season finish: Second (W-11, L-5, 52 points)

Best previous performance: Champions (2014)

Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Taqele Naiyaravoro, 13-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 12-Matt Carraro, 11-Rob Horne, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nick Phipps, 8-Wycliff Palu, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Jacques Potgieter, 5-Dave Dennis, 4-Will Skelton, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1-Benn Robinson.

Replacements (One to be omitted): Jeremy Tilse, Paddy Ryan, Mitchell Chapman, Stephen Hoiles, Patrick McCutcheon, Brendan McKibbin, Jono Lance, Peter Betham.

- -

HIGHLANDERS

Coach: Jamie Joseph (fifth year)

Captains: Ben Smith and Nasi Manu

Regular season finish: Fourth (W-11, L-5, 53 points)

Best previous performance: Runners-up (1999)

Team: 15-Ben Smith, 14-Waisake Naholo, 13-Malakai Fekitoa, 12-Richard Buckman, 11-Patrick Osborne, 10-Lima Sopoaga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Nasi Manu, 7-James Lentjes, 6-Elliot Dixon, 5-Mark Reddish, 4-Alex Ainley, 3-Josh Hohneck, 2-Liam Coltman, 1-Brendon Edmonds

Replacements: 16-Ash Dixon, 17-Daniel Lienert-Brown, 18-Ross Geldenhuys, 19-Joe Wheeler, 20-Gareth Evans, 21-Fumiaki Tanaka, 22-Trent Renata, 23-Shaun Treeby

- - - -

MATCH FACTS

* The home side has won each of the last six meetings between the teams.

* The Highlanders have earned the most turnovers in Super Rugby this season (151), the Waratahs the fewest (88).

* Waratahs fullback Israel Folau (1,606) and Highlanders winger Waisake Naholo (1,310) have gained more metres than any other players in Super Rugby this year.

- - - -

BETTING ODDS

Waratahs 4/6

Highlanders 6/4

- - - -

IF THERE IS A DRAW AFTER 80 MINUTES:

* Extra time - played in two 10 minute periods with

a two‑minute half-time.

* Sudden death - played for up to 10 minutes with

the first team to score declared the winner.

* Kicking competition.

- - - -

Match facts courtesy of Opta Sports, betting odds from Sportsbet.com.au

