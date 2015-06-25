Tottenham's Lamela out for the season, to undergo hip surgery
Tottenham Hotspur's attacking midfielder Erik Lamela will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury and is set to have surgery on Saturday to rectify the persistent problem.
SYDNEY Factbox on Saturday's Super Rugby semi-final between New South Wales Waratahs (Australia) and Otago Highlanders (New Zealand):
- - - -
MATCH DETAILS
Saturday June 27, Sydney Football Stadium (capacity 45,500)
Kickoff at 7:55pm local (0955 GMT)
Referee: Craig Joubert (South Africa)
Assistant referees: Andrew Lees, James Leckie (Both Australia)
Television match official: George Ayoub (Australia)
- - - -
WARATAHS
Coach: Michael Cheika (third year)
Captain: Dave Dennis
Regular season finish: Second (W-11, L-5, 52 points)
Best previous performance: Champions (2014)
Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Taqele Naiyaravoro, 13-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 12-Matt Carraro, 11-Rob Horne, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nick Phipps, 8-Wycliff Palu, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Jacques Potgieter, 5-Dave Dennis, 4-Will Skelton, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1-Benn Robinson.
Replacements (One to be omitted): Jeremy Tilse, Paddy Ryan, Mitchell Chapman, Stephen Hoiles, Patrick McCutcheon, Brendan McKibbin, Jono Lance, Peter Betham.
- -
HIGHLANDERS
Coach: Jamie Joseph (fifth year)
Captains: Ben Smith and Nasi Manu
Regular season finish: Fourth (W-11, L-5, 53 points)
Best previous performance: Runners-up (1999)
Team: 15-Ben Smith, 14-Waisake Naholo, 13-Malakai Fekitoa, 12-Richard Buckman, 11-Patrick Osborne, 10-Lima Sopoaga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Nasi Manu, 7-James Lentjes, 6-Elliot Dixon, 5-Mark Reddish, 4-Alex Ainley, 3-Josh Hohneck, 2-Liam Coltman, 1-Brendon Edmonds
Replacements: 16-Ash Dixon, 17-Daniel Lienert-Brown, 18-Ross Geldenhuys, 19-Joe Wheeler, 20-Gareth Evans, 21-Fumiaki Tanaka, 22-Trent Renata, 23-Shaun Treeby
- - - -
MATCH FACTS
* The home side has won each of the last six meetings between the teams.
* The Highlanders have earned the most turnovers in Super Rugby this season (151), the Waratahs the fewest (88).
* Waratahs fullback Israel Folau (1,606) and Highlanders winger Waisake Naholo (1,310) have gained more metres than any other players in Super Rugby this year.
- - - -
BETTING ODDS
Waratahs 4/6
Highlanders 6/4
- - - -
IF THERE IS A DRAW AFTER 80 MINUTES:
* Extra time - played in two 10 minute periods with
a two‑minute half-time.
* Sudden death - played for up to 10 minutes with
the first team to score declared the winner.
* Kicking competition.
- - - -
Match facts courtesy of Opta Sports, betting odds from Sportsbet.com.au
FUNCHAL When the island of Madeira on Wednesday renamed its airport in honour of its hometown hero Cristiano Ronaldo, all eyes were expected to be on the four-time world player of the year who is adored not only for his soccer skills but also his model looks.