SYDNEY The New South Wales Waratahs suffered a major blow ahead of this weekend's Super Rugby semi-final against the Otago Highlanders when centre Kurtley Beale failed a fitness test on Thursday.

Beale suffered a quadricep injury practising kicking before the reigning champions' final game of the regular season and was always doubtful for Saturday's match at Sydney Football Stadium.

The 26-year-old has been a key member of the Waratahs side over the last two years, alternating at first receiver with flyhalf Bernard Foley and helping to unleash the team's potent backline.

Matt Carraro will fill the inside centre role against the in-form Highlanders after recovering sufficiently from breaking his thumb when he stood in for Beale against the Queensland Reds two weeks ago.

There was better news for Wallabies winger Rob Horne, whose comeback after suspension was in doubt because of a calf problem. He passed a fitness test and will line-up on the left wing.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)