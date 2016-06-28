JOHANNESBURG, Lions captain Warren Whiteley is expected to miss the remainder of the Super Rugby season with a shoulder injury, his club confirmed on Tuesday.

The number eight, who is captain of the Johannesburg-based side, was injured in South Africa’s 19-13 international test victory over Ireland in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

He will not require surgery but is expected to be sidelined for “about six weeks’, according to a statement from the union.

The Lions, who host the Sharks at Ellis Park on Saturday, have been the best of the South African sides in Super Rugby this season and currently top their conference with three matches to play before the knockout stage.

The final of the competition will be played on August 6.

