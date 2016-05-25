Rugby Union - England v Wales - RBS Six Nations Championship 2016 - Twickenham Stadium, London, England - 12/3/16Wales' Scott Baldwin in action with England's Billy Vunipola and Owen FarrellAction Images via Reuters / Henry BrowneLivepic

Wales will be seeking redemption when they face England at Twickenham on Sunday as they look for a morale boost prior to their departure for a three-test tour of New Zealand, hooker Scott Baldwin has said.

Wales were beaten 25-21 when the sides met in the Six Nations in March and Baldwin is keen to help make amends against grand slam-winning England in what will be their third meeting at Twickenham in the space of eight months.

"It's a chance of redemption and if we win up there it puts us in a good place going into the tour," the 27-year-old told the BBC.

"It's a full-blown test match on Sunday, so we've got to be on the money mentally and physically to get a result."

Wales, who beat England 28-25 in a World Cup pool match at Twickenham last September, will be without captain Sam Warburton, who is nursing an injured shoulder, and France-based Jonathan Davies, Luke Charteris and Exeter's Tomas Francis.

England coach Eddie Jones will not be able to call upon the services of any Saracens or Exeter players in his squad as both teams are involved in Saturday's Premiership final.

"They are missing a couple of players but there's a lot of strength in depth in England at the moment and the majority of the squad will be there for them at the weekend," Baldwin added.

The first test between Wales and New Zealand is in Auckland on June 11, followed by matches in Wellington and Dunedin.

