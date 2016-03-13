Lukaku double as Leicester's winning run ends at Everton
Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Everton defeated champions Leicester City 4-2 at Goodison Park in a game which saw four goals inside the opening 23 minutes.
LONDON Wales prop Tomas Francis has been cited for allegedly making contact with the eyes of England prop Dan Cole during the Six Nations match at Twickenham on Saturday.
The citing commissioner also issued a warning to England flanker James Haskell for a neck-roll tackle early in the match which England won 25-21.
Francis's disciplinary hearing will be held by an independent committee later this week.
England won the Six Nations after France lost 29-18 in Scotland on Sunday.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Alan Baldwin)
PARIS Edinson Cavani scored two goals and set up another as Paris St Germain kept alive their Ligue 1 title hopes with a 4-0 home win against En Avant Guingamp on Sunday.