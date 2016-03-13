LONDON Wales prop Tomas Francis has been cited for allegedly making contact with the eyes of England prop Dan Cole during the Six Nations match at Twickenham on Saturday.

The citing commissioner also issued a warning to England flanker James Haskell for a neck-roll tackle early in the match which England won 25-21.

Francis's disciplinary hearing will be held by an independent committee later this week.

England won the Six Nations after France lost 29-18 in Scotland on Sunday.

