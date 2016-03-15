Wales prop Tom Francis has been banned for eight weeks for making contact with the eyes of England prop Dan Cole during the Six Nations match at Twickenham on Saturday.

The 23-year-old appeared before an independent committee in London on Tuesday and was suspended for making contact with the "eye or eye area" of Cole, the BBC reported.

The ban rules Francis out of Wales's final Six Nations game against Italy on Saturday and he will also miss the rest of the season for his club Exeter.

England, bidding to complete the grand slam for the first time since 2003 by beating France in Paris on Saturday, overcame Wales 25-21 and won the tournament after France lost 29-18 in Scotland.

