LONDON Wales captain Sam Warburton is out of this weekend's home test against Australia as he continues to recover from a neck injury, defence coach Shaun Edwards said on Monday.

"Sam is going back to the (Cardiff) Blues to get some game time under his belt," Edwards told a news conference.

"Obviously he hasn't had much game time. We're very fortunate to have someone like Tips (Justin Tipuric), who has been playing well. Sam's our captain but we'll play as well as we can without him."

Tipuric could take Warburton's place while lock Alun Wyn Jones is likely to captain the side.

"I'm a big fan of Justin Tipuric," Edwards said.

"His form in attack and defence has been superb. He's got 100 percent tackle completion.

"Our defensive system is very reliant on people having speed and Tipuric really helps our line speed when he plays."

Full back Liam Williams is also doubtful with a foot injury although Wales will delay naming their side to give the Scarlets man time to recover.

Warburton is likely to return for the rest of the autumn internationals.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)