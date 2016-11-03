Prop Gethin Jenkins will captain an experienced Wales team against Australia in the first of their autumn internationals on Saturday, taking the armband from injured Sam Warburton.

Jenkins is Wales' most capped player of all time with 126 appearances under his belt will partner Ken Owens and Samson Lee in the front row.

The starting XV has 802 caps between them, with fullback Leigh Halfpenny set to start his first international since suffering knee ligament damage before last year's World Cup.

Ross Moriarty, who has started Wales' last four tests, continues in the back row, alongside Dan Lydiate and Justin Tipuric.

"We have a vast amount of experience in the squad, we've trained really well over the last two weeks and are really excited for Saturday," said Rob Howley, standing in as head coach while Warren Gatland is on British and Irish Lions duty.

Right-wing Alex Cuthbert who, along with Halfpenny and blindside flanker Lydiate, missed the New Zealand tour where Wales lost all three games, and George North, who left the tour early with injury, also return to the team.

Lock Alun Wyn Jones is absent out on account of his father's death, while Howley has named two uncapped players, flyhalf Sam Davies and second-rower Cory Hill, among the replacements.

"With losing Sam Warburton, Taulupe Faletau and Alun Wyn Jones, we have spoken a lot about the leadership group this week and their importance on the field," Howley added.

"From the Welsh squad's perspective, our thoughts go out to Alun Wyn and his family at this difficult time. As a squad, we have a mantra of family coming first off the field, that's always the case and obviously so here."

Wales have lost their last 11 games against Australia, with their last win coming in 2008.

Wales Team:

15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-George North, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Rhys Webb; 8-Ross Moriarty, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Luke Charteris, 4-Bradley Davies, 3-Samson Lee, 2. Ken Owens, 1-Gethin Jenkins (captain)

Replacements: 16-Scott Baldwin, 17-Nicky Smith, 18-Tomas Francis, 19-Cory Hill, 20-James King, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Sam Davies, 23-Hallam Amos

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Mitch Phillips)