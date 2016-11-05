Britain Rugby Union - Wales v Australia - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - 5/11/16 Australia's Dane Haylett-Petty scores a try Action Images via Reuters / Henry Browne Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Britain Rugby Union - Wales v Australia - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - 5/11/16 Alex Cuthbert of Wales is tackled by Stephen Moore of Australia Action Images via Reuters / Henry Browne Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Australia scored five tries in an emphatic 32-8 win over Wales in Cardiff on Saturday to return to something approaching their best after a poor year.

The Wallabies looked vastly improved as they recorded only their fourth victory in 11 matches this season after a 3-0 home series defeat by England followed by three losses in the Rugby Championship.

Typically, it was Wales who ended up suffering the backlash as the visitors recorded their 12th victory in a row over the Welsh.

"Credit goes to the boys today, we knew how dangerous Wales are. We prepared really well all week," man-of-the-match Bernard Foley, who contributed 12 points, told the BBC.

"We wanted to start the tour really well. When our attack didn't work the defence was really good."

Wales had a tough start in which they were starved of possession and flyhalf Dan Biggar went to the sin bin after 16 minutes when the Wallabies were 8-3 up following hooker Stephen Moore's try from a driving maul.

It was when parity in numbers was restored, however, that Australia stormed into a 20-3 halftime lead with tries from centres Reece Hodge and Tevita Kuridrani.

Flyhalf Foley's fine 55th-minute try, after he broke through a gap in the defence, opened a 25-3 lead before Wales hit back when centre Scott Williams chased his own grubber kick to touch down the home side's solitary try.

A last-ditch tackle by Nick Frisby on fellow replacement back Hallam Amos prevented a second Welsh try and Dane Haylett-Petty's intercept try soon afterwards boosted Australia's winning margin.

The home side's misery was compounded by losing scrumhalf Rhys Webb with an ankle injury in the second half that could rule him out of the rest of the November tests.

"I don't think it's broken but the ankle ligaments look as though they've been damaged in some way," coach Rob Howley said.

Australia play Scotland at Murrayfield next weekend on a five-test tour that also includes games against France, Ireland and England.

Wales' next opponents at the Principality Stadium are Argentina, 54-20 winners over Japan in Tokyo on Saturday.

The Wallabies showed brilliant running and off-loads as they settled the match in a rampant first half.

Biggar was shown the yellow card after pulling back Haylett-Petty as the winger was preparing to take a pass from fullback Israel Folau that could have sent him away for a try.

Wales had just welcomed Biggar back from the sin bin when Hodge finished a fine move after exchanging passes with Folau on the left wing.

Kuridrani barged through the defence to extend the Wallabies' lead and it was only when most of the replacements were on the field that Wales enjoyed a late rally.

"We made a few big defensive errors and they punished us," said Gethin Jenkins, Wales' captain in Sam Warburton's absence.

"Credit to Australia, they put us to the sword. We showed some good spirit to come back at the end."

(Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond an)